A pig that decided to go off on her own adventure was encouraged to return home with the help of some local police officers and some cookies.Oreo cookies to be specific.It happened in Ohio on Feb. 22. The pot-bellied pig, named Charlotte, got out of her home and went walking through the neighborhood.Officers were able to get Charlotte's attention by using Oreos. They then leashed her and let her follow a trail of Oreos back to her home.