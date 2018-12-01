PETS & ANIMALS

Remembering George H.W. Bush: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush was proud of service dog named Sully

We're getting our first look at former President George H.W. Bush's new service dog, Sully. (KTRK)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine --
Former President George H.W. Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter.

Bush said on Twitter that Sully is a beautiful and beautifully trained golden lab from the America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York.


The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.

The former president said he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans.

If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, he has his very own Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

