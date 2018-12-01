A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter.Bush said on Twitter that Sully is a beautiful and beautifully trained golden lab from the America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York.The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.The former president said he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans.If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, he has his very own