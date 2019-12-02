Anonymous donation covers adoption fees for Vance County shelter animals in December

Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An anonymous donor's gesture might allow some pets in Vance County to find their permanent home this holiday season.A donation given anonymously to Vance County Animal Shelter will cover the costs of adoption fees for dozens of dogs and cats for the next several weeks. The shelter hopes the offer entices people to foster a furry friend in time for Christmas."We're very excited," said Frankie Noble, Chief of Animal Services with the shelter. "We look at it two ways. It's a pet possibly having a home for Christmas, and it's emptying our shelter."Like many shelters in the area, Vance County struggles with overcrowding. Noble said the shelter has taken in around 154 animals just in November. They often have obstacles with getting suitors for older, bigger animals. That's who the donation is intended to help.The donation covers the pet's spay and neuter fee, microchipping along with standard medical tests and treatments.Noble said there are more than 40 adult dogs and 10 to 15 cats covered by the offer."I've seen it throughout the state," Noble said. "Just about every shelter has been full. You used to see the numbers drop down in the winter months."The free adoption offer lasts until Dec. 23. Potential adopters will be subject to an application process to ensure the animal goes to a good home.The shelter is open five days a week, including: