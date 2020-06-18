North Carolina family has hilarious reaction to drive-thru zoo experience

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6169260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women watched a bear break into their rental cabin and steal candy, beer and more before safely leaving again.

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman who planned a visit to a drive-thru zoo got more than she bargained for when the family's outing turned in hilarious chaos.Chasity Sowell took video of part of the visit to the Zootastic Park in Iredell County.It showed her mother and nephews yelling in fear as a a herd of friendly cattle approached their car.Sowell's mother desperately tried to get the animals to leave as they peered their heads into the car.At one point the smell of one of the animals caused Sowell's nephew to get sick inside the car.Sowell had tears streaming down her face from her uncontrollable laughter at her family's unexpected reaction.Sowell told Storyful that she loves animals and owns a pet goat and pig.She said she would take them to an aquarium next time but joked they would likely be scared of the fish.