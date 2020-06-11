NC State Fair cuts open livestock show amid COVID-19 concerns

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- October is right around the corner and the North Carolina State Fair is beginning to drop guidance on how this year's fair will proceed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday afternoon, the NC State Fair Livestock announced that the open livestock shows did not make the cut in this year's lineup.
Though shows may not make an appearance this year, state fair officials still plan to host a modified livestock show program for junior competitors.
"It is important to note that planning for the N.C. State Fair continues and no decision has been made at this time regarding the operation of the fair this year in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic and current executive orders regarding gatherings of people," a statement from State Fair officials reads in part.
Officials continue to encourage youth livestock exhibitors to continue working on their projects to be ready for the show ring this fall.
Any farms that would like to be a sponsor of the junior livestock shows are asked to contact the NC State Fair officials at (919) 270-7094.
