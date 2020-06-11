Pets & Animals

NC State Fair cuts open livestock show amid COVID-19 concerns

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- October is right around the corner and the North Carolina State Fair is beginning to drop guidance on how this year's fair will proceed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday afternoon, the NC State Fair Livestock announced that the open livestock shows did not make the cut in this year's lineup.

Though shows may not make an appearance this year, state fair officials still plan to host a modified livestock show program for junior competitors.

"It is important to note that planning for the N.C. State Fair continues and no decision has been made at this time regarding the operation of the fair this year in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic and current executive orders regarding gatherings of people," a statement from State Fair officials reads in part.

Officials continue to encourage youth livestock exhibitors to continue working on their projects to be ready for the show ring this fall.

Any farms that would like to be a sponsor of the junior livestock shows are asked to contact the NC State Fair officials at (919) 270-7094.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighnorth carolinastate fairlivestockcoronavirusnc state fairanimalscovid 19 pandemicnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record hospitalizations for 4th day in a row
A wet Thursday on tap for central NC
Family of pioneering NASCAR driver reacts to Confederate flag ban
Raleigh loosening regulations to help struggling small businesses
Durham police search for 2 men who kidnapped, robbed senior
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
This hurricane season, NC officials want you to 'Know Your Zone'
Show More
Judge grants state's temporary restraining order, putting Ace Speedway on hold
When can we expect grocery store prices to go back down?
Hundreds of donations collected for Sir Walter Apartments
Moderna on track for large COVID-19 vaccine test in July
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in these 21 states
More TOP STORIES News