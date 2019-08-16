If you're a dog owner, you know "poop happens."'
But now, Plowz and Mowz is launching an app to clean up the mess for you.
Plowz and Mowz, which already household chores such as mowing, landscaping, yard clean-up and power washing, is adding pet-waste removal to the services it offers.
Here's the scoop: All you have to do is download the app, select your service, and tell them about your property and get a free quote.
Someone will come over and clean up your yard.
New app will send someone out to pick up your dog waste
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News