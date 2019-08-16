Pets & Animals

New app will send someone out to pick up your dog waste

If you're a dog owner, you know "poop happens."'

But now, Plowz and Mowz is launching an app to clean up the mess for you.

Plowz and Mowz, which already household chores such as mowing, landscaping, yard clean-up and power washing, is adding pet-waste removal to the services it offers.

Here's the scoop: All you have to do is download the app, select your service, and tell them about your property and get a free quote.

Someone will come over and clean up your yard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncdogsapp
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Durham shopping center
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Vice chancellor at NC State to resign amid series of disparaging tweets
Wake Forest business owners push to allow sidewalk drinking
Author Nicholas Sparks takes the stand in Raleigh courtroom
Issues fixed after Fort Bragg family sickened by carbon monoxide
Show More
Vehicle charging stations will remain free in Fayetteville
Dozens searching for missing Orange County woman with dementia
UNC professor among 14 men arrested in prostitution sting
Looking for great deals for back-to-school? Try a campus surplus store
Helmet camera videos show firefighter response to Durham explosion
More TOP STORIES News