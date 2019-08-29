cats

North Carolina cat Jean Clawed Van Damme wins wackiest pet name of the year award

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Carthage, North Carolina cat won the award for wackiest pet name of the year.

Jean Clawed Van Damme won the award over cats named 'Boba Fetticine,' 'Henry Hissenger,' 'Avocato' and others.

Nationwide pulled the wackiest names from over 750,000 pets and put the favorite 10 up for a public vote.

The Top 10 Cat names:

1. Jean Clawed Van Damme

2. Boba Fetticini

3. Henry Hissinger

4. Avocato

5. Wu Tang Cat

6. Schtinky Puddin

7. Hairy Pawter

8. Reece Whiskerspoon

9. Dave Meowthews

10. Alclawchino
