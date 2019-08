North Carolina cat Jean Clawed Van Damme wins wackiest pet name of the year award

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Carthage, North Carolina cat won the award for wackiest pet name of the year.Jean Clawed Van Damme won the award over cats named 'Boba Fetticine,' 'Henry Hissenger,' 'Avocato' and others.Nationwide pulled the wackiest names from over 750,000 pets and put the favorite 10 up for a public vote 1. Jean Clawed Van Damme2. Boba Fetticini3. Henry Hissinger4. Avocato5. Wu Tang Cat6. Schtinky Puddin7. Hairy Pawter8. Reece Whiskerspoon9. Dave Meowthews10. Alclawchino