CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Carthage, North Carolina cat won the award for wackiest pet name of the year.
Jean Clawed Van Damme won the award over cats named 'Boba Fetticine,' 'Henry Hissenger,' 'Avocato' and others.
Nationwide pulled the wackiest names from over 750,000 pets and put the favorite 10 up for a public vote.
The Top 10 Cat names:
1. Jean Clawed Van Damme
2. Boba Fetticini
3. Henry Hissinger
4. Avocato
5. Wu Tang Cat
6. Schtinky Puddin
7. Hairy Pawter
8. Reece Whiskerspoon
9. Dave Meowthews
10. Alclawchino
The featured video is from a previous story.
North Carolina cat Jean Clawed Van Damme wins wackiest pet name of the year award
CATS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More