PETS & ANIMALS

Twitter users troll PETA after tweet says people should stop using 'anti-animal language'

EMBED </>More Videos

If animal rights activists get their way, we'll soon be saying "bring home the tofu," not the bacon. (Credit: Twitter)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now encouraging the public to stop using popular idioms because they are considered "anti-animal language."

The organization said people should take the phrases that involve animals and make them more animal-friendly.

"Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here's how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations," PETA wrote in a tweet.



Some of its suggestions included "bring some the bagels" rather than bring home the bacon and "take the flower by the thorns" over take the bull by the horns.

After the tweet posted, Twitter users didn't hesitate to jump on the thread to comment their thoughts:





And one suggestion is making a few people raise an eyebrow.

PETA said people should use the phrase "feed two birds with one scone," even though bread products can be harmful to birds.

One user took it a step further saying birds probably wouldn't want to eat their own eggs.



However, some Twitter users suggested their own animal-positive phrases.



Despite the backlash, PETA isn't giving in.

"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start 'bringing home the bagels' instead of the bacon," PETA said in another tweet.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsPETAtwitteranimaltrendingbuzzworthyu.s. & worldanimal rights
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
George H.W. Bush service dog photo goes viral
Therapy animals help Wake Tech students relax during exams
NC Animal Rescues asking for new foster families
VIDEO: 4 dogs attack woman walking down street
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Big Weather says wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
NCSU to name basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V
Raleigh Police seek suspect in home invasion, rape of 49-year-old woman
4 ways to spot a GoFundMe scam
World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's father
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Show More
Mueller calls Michael Flynn's cooperation 'substantial,' recommends no jail time
Fayetteville group aims to tackle violence through community involvement
Search Warrants: 8 NC State students receive threatening emails
Thousands to get debt erased after collector crackdown in North Carolina
New bridge to Surf City expected to ease beach traffic
More News