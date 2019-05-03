Pets & Animals

Ringing reptile: Gator rings doorbell at Myrtle Beach home

EMBED <>More Videos

An alligator in South Carolina is seen ringing a doorbell.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- When Karen Alfano heard her doorbell ring unexpectedly, she might have wondered whether it was someone selling religion or magazines.

Instead, Alfano found a six-and-a-half-foot alligator at the front door of her Myrtle Beach home.

Alfano called the encounter the coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to anyone, although not all her neighbors agreed, and many were pretty scared.

The ringing reptile damaged the shelves on her walkway and left scratches on her home, but didn't break the hurricane window in her door.

It was eventually removed.

About a mile down from her house, wildlife officials also removed a 10-foot gator who showed up there.

Officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are asking community members to not call them if the alligator is smaller than five feet, saying young gators pose no threat to humans.

Just check before you open the front door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinabizarreviral videowild animalsu.s. & worldfun stuffalligator
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After teachers rally, educators get a lesson in doctored photos
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74
Cardinal Gibbons student's fatal crash ruled a suicide
Mom took 1-year old, newborn to drug deal turned murder, deputies say
Public exposed to asbestos at site of deadly Durham natural gas explosion
Thieves rip off car dealership stealing thousands in tires
Raleigh motorcycle crash on Glenwood leaves 1 dead
Show More
UNC Charlotte students remember victims from deadly shooting
UNCC student killed while confronting gunman gets hero's send-off
Man charged with attempted rape of housekeeper at Garner hotel
Meaningful birds stolen from Raleigh non-profit helping kids with special needs
Raleigh private school employee accused of taking upskirt pics of student
More TOP STORIES News