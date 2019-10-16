Saving Grace animal rescue hopes to raise $100k to save shelter

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since 2004, Saving Grace has rescued about 23,000 animals. Now they need saving and it's going to take about $100,000.
"It would be a big disappointment to us and our adopters as well as to the shelters who rely on us for an opportunity for their dogs to be adopted," said Molly Goldston, the owner.
Two years ago, Saving Grace was growing rapidly and Goldston went to the county, hoping to make the property compliant. And they've already made changes.
"We've had to change our parking lot. We have marked spaces and handicap parking. We've had to change a lot of our screening areas. We've had to take down some buildings and replaced them with different ones," Goldston said.
Now, they're running out of time and out of money to make all of the necessary changes like an indoor place for volunteers to do dishes and moving certain areas of the farm.
"We are going to be moving the puppy garden out here to the middle so we have to get some fencing and some new dog houses," Goldston said.
Now, they're racing to raise the money so they can get the work done by the end of the year -- all in an effort to save another four-legged friend.
If you would like to donate to Saving Grace, visit their website.
