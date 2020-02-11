Pets & Animals

Skunk with rabies shot dead in Orange County, but not before puppies were possibly exposed

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County Animal Services received a positive rabies test for a skunk shot and killed by a Hillsborough man; its second positive test result of the year.

According to a release from Animal Services, a man heard his puppies barking and found them chasing a skunk on his property near the intersection of Walnut Grove Church Road and NC-86 on Sunday.

The man said he shot and killed the skunk, then Animal Control picked up the animal and tested it for rabies.

The man said his puppies had not received their rabies vaccinations. Animal Services said state law requires that the dogs must be killed or quarantined for up to four months.

All dogs, cats and ferrets older than four months must have a current and valid rabies vaccination under North Carolina State Law. Any pets with current vaccinations that may have been exposed must be revaccinated within four days of exposure.

Animal Services said skunks in Orange County likely get rabies after they come in contact with raccoons, which are the dominant species for the virus in North Carolina. Other susceptible species are dogs, cats, groundhogs, bats and foxes. Most rabies cases in humans in the Unite States have been traced to bats.

Orange County Animal Services is hosting two low-cost rabies vaccination clinics in the next few months:
  • Saturday, February 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Animal Services Center, Eubanks Road, Chapel Hill
  • Thursday, March 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eno River Farmer's Market, E Margaret Lane, Hillsborough


One and three-year rabies vaccines will be available for $10, and microchips will be available for $35.
