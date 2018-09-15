RALEIGH (WTVD) --Threats from Hurricane Florence don't only include storm surges, flooding, and rough winds - they also include snakes.
That's right, those slithery serpents will be way more visible after the storm hits.
ABC11 reporter Bridget Condon learned that message the hard way Saturday morning after coming across a snake in the floodwater at Crabtree Creek in Raleigh.
Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure told Myrtle Beach Online the reason snakes are out is because their habitats are along waterways and flooding could dislocate them.
And some of those snakes could be venomous so people need to be extra careful when they're walking around.
If you are bitten, call 911 immediately.
While waiting for authorities, clean the bite area with basic soap and water, if it's available.
Don't do any of the old suction, cutting, or tourniquet tricks you may have learned in the past
