PETS & ANIMALS

Experts warn Florence floodwaters may be filled with venomous snakes

EMBED </>More Videos

Be careful walking through floodwaters! There could be snakes lurking around

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Threats from Hurricane Florence don't only include storm surges, flooding, and rough winds - they also include snakes.

That's right, those slithery serpents will be way more visible after the storm hits.

Tropical Storm Florence live coverage: Slow-moving storm drenches Carolinas

ABC11 reporter Bridget Condon learned that message the hard way Saturday morning after coming across a snake in the floodwater at Crabtree Creek in Raleigh.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw footage of the snake



Thad Bowman with Alligator Adventure told Myrtle Beach Online the reason snakes are out is because their habitats are along waterways and flooding could dislocate them.

Alligator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
As if heavy winds and massive rain from Hurricane Florence were not enough to worry about, some Myrtle Beach residents now have to be on the lookout for alligators.


And some of those snakes could be venomous so people need to be extra careful when they're walking around.

If you are bitten, call 911 immediately.

While waiting for authorities, clean the bite area with basic soap and water, if it's available.

Don't do any of the old suction, cutting, or tourniquet tricks you may have learned in the past

WATCH: The six venomous snakes of North Carolina

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeraleigh newshurricane florencefloodingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Sleeping Raleigh family escapes injury when huge tree crashes into home
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Craven County elderly mother, son explain why they didn't evacuate Hurricane Florence
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Nearly 800,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
2 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Show More
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
Fayetteville airport closes after power failure
More News