PETS & ANIMALS

This adorable dog spends hours playing fetch by itself

Yarnbi, the self-fetching dog shows of some off its skills. (Strictly Rebel/YouTube)

Yarnbi has raised the standard for energetic pets.


The bouncy Jack Russell Terrier spends hours playing fetch and amusing himself with toys. His owner recently bought him invincible rings he says Yarnbi is particularly fond of. The owner managed to record his playful pet fetching his new toy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetcute animalsdogsdistractionfunny video
PETS & ANIMALS
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
Hundreds of stray dogs that escaped Florence need homes
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
Woman accidentally traps bear in van; Bear finds way out
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
I-Team: Dam breaches near coal ash pits may lead to 'mega pollution'
Chapel Hill police investigating late-night shooting
Overnight crash brings down power pole in Durham
Raleigh man beaten by officers again arrested by police
Durham students pitch in to help 'Operation Airdrop'
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
Blind woman files discrimination complaint against Durham Parks & Rec
Show More
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
Wake Forest parents in fear after man accused of threatening to shoot schoolchildren
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
Convoy of Care arrives in Fayetteville to offer relief to Florence victims
Sample state fair food for free this weekend
More News