WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --Looking to add a furry friend to your family?
Well, the Wake County Animal Center is making that process a little bit easier.
From Dec. 17 - 23, adoption fees for pets six months and older will be reduced. Dogs will cost $25 and cats are "name your price."
Officials said they decided to do the price drop because the shelter tends to fill up during the holidays.
"The best place for these pets is for them to find a loving home where they can get all of the attention they deserve," said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center.
Adoptable pets are available on the organization's website.