Wake Forest becomes first town in NC to be recognized for commitment to preserving monarch butterflies

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest received a special designation, the first of its kind in North Carolina, for its commitment to monarch butterflies.Wake Forest has been designated the first "Monarch Town USA" in the Tar Heel State.Nearly a billion monarch butterflies have vanished since 1990. Experts believe it's because milkweed and nectar plants, which monarchs use as food and habitat, are disappearing across America. Monarch City USA is a non-profit group that works with cities and towns to help them plant and preserve milkweed and nectar plants--which can in turn reverse the decline of monarch butterflies.Wake Forest's butterfly garden, located in E. Carroll Joyner Park on Harris Road, recently received signage identifying it as a butterfly habitat.