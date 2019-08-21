Want season tickets to East Carolina University basketball games? Adopt this kitten!

A kitten plus two @ecubasketball season tickets?? What a steal!!



GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Do you like college basketball? Do you like kittens? Well - East Carolina University has a deal for you.The school's basketball twitter account sent out the following message featuring head men's coach Joe Dooley Wednesday morning.The deal is simple - adopt the kitten in question and you'll also be the proud owner of two season tickets to Pirate basketball this season.The school tells ABC11's Mark Armstrong they have received some interested inquiries, but no deal is done yet.The promotion happened entirely accidentally.Dooley was returning home one day when the kitten, a stray, decided to take a liking to him.Dooley didn't want to leave the kitten to the elements, so he took it in. He's had it for a short while now, during which time the kitten has grown a bit.It has however not grown big enough to co-exist with the Dooley family's Boxer and large German Shepherd.Dooley is hoping the lure of basketball tickets will help seal the deal on finding a new home for his little friend.If you're interested in the kitten, email demasid18@ecu.edu.