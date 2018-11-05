PETS & ANIMALS

Hero: Dog battles venomous snake to protect family

A dog in Australia was caught fighting off a venomous snake to protect her family (Credit: Teresa Barnden via Storyful)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA (WTVD) --
They don't call them man's best friend for nothing.

A dog put everything on the line to protect its owners from a venomous brown snake in South Australia.

Cardy, a 9-year-old Shiba Inu, caught sight of the reptile near the family's home and sprang into action.

She valiantly fought the snake without regard for her own safety.

Chardy's owner called the vet as soon as the fight was over, in order to treat the beloved pit for a suspected snake bite.

