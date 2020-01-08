Pets & Animals

Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was reportedly crushed to death by a grooming table at Petsmart.

Vicki Seifert said she brought two-year-old Minni to the store to have a bath and her nails trimmed.

The service doesn't take long, so she took a walk around the store.

Then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

"I ran in there, when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heart beat and she was gone," said Vicki.

Seifert said no one at Petsmart can give her a straight answer about what happened.

Petsmart released a statement that said in part, "A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon. There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation."

Seifert said she is waiting for an autopsy report to decide whether she will file a lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnevadadogsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
Nearly 80 dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case need help
"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Squirrel breaks into, damages Atlanta home
Show More
VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief
Crash in Johnston County leaves student athlete paralyzed
2 dead from Harnett County domestic incident identified
2,500 Marines from NC to be sent to Mediterranean Sea
Hillsborough man wins lottery again
More TOP STORIES News