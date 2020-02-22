Food & Drink

Durham restaurant closing its doors after building bought out

DURHAM, N.C. -- A Durham restaurant is serving its last plates as it prepares to close for good on Saturday.

Tuesday afternoon, the owners of Piedmont Restaurant announced they will be closing shop after out-of-state buyers purchased the building the restaurant is located in on 401 Foster Street.

"We have some incredibly sad news," the post read. "We just found out that buyers from outside of North Carolina have bought the building Piedmont is in and intend to "recapture" our space at the end of February. We are devastated."



Newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported that the owners found out via email that the building was sold and they would be losing their space.

Piedmont has been offering seasonal fare from local ingredients for the past decade.

"We have loved being a part of the Durham community for the past decade - supporting local farmers, food artisans, and fisherman and seeing friends and families grow through the years."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamdurham countystore closingrestaurantdurham county news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News