localish

Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot

EMBED <>More Videos

Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot

SEABROOK, Texas -- When Johnny Halili first started Prestige Oysters in the 1970s, he had just one boat - and a plan to achieve the American Dream. After immigrating to the U.S. from Albania, he worked for years as a deckhand in Louisiana before finally buying a boat, the Lady Katherine, and creating his own success as a shrimper and oysterman.

Today, Prestige Oysters is one of the largest oyster distributors in the country, running to processing plants and 100 boats stretching from Texas to Maryland. The family-run company is also leading the industry in sustainable oyster harvesting, placing oyster shells and rock back into the Gulf of Mexico to help create new reefs.

Last year, Prestige Oysters launched a new venture, opening destination restaurant Pier 6 in San Leon, Texas. Diners at the waterfront spot will enjoy a "tide to table" menu, complete with fresh oysters just harvested from the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, check out pier6seafood.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leonseafoodabc13 plusktrkrestaurantsbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Anthonie's Market Grill is a hidden gem!
Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
Explore the Texas-sized Cathedral of Junk!
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Pediatrics group calls for universal mask wearing in school
Bandwidth becomes long term partner with NC State Fair
Biden to counter inflation concerns as agenda hangs in the balance
WEATHER: Showers & storms through Tuesday
Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay
Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence
Show More
US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics
NC liquor shortage causes frustration for Durham pub manager
Retired soldier finds lost wallet at bottom of lake
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Wake sheriff sets record straight on rumors of investigation
More TOP STORIES News