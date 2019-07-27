Pink Lady Bandit robs second North Carolina bank

A woman who is taking her bank robbing scheme across the country, has now struck North Carolina twice.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking everyone to be on the lookout for the Pink Lady Bandit.

The woman has robbed four banks in three different states in the last seven days.

The first robbery happened on July 20 at the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She then moved her operation south to Delaware where she robbed the M&T Bank on July 23.

In her third robbery, she went to the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina.

Most recently, she robbed the BB&T off Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina.

In each case the woman showed the bank teller a note demanding money. She's also been carrying a distinctive pink handbag in two of the three robberies--which is why she was dubbed the Pink Lady Bandit.

The woman is said to be between 5'2'' and 5'4'' weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at (704) 672-6100.

**Video attached to this story is from an earlier version of the story**
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccrimebank robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Show More
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
More TOP STORIES News