Pink Lady Bandit robs North Carolina bank, extending her crime spree into third state

A woman who is taking her bank robbing scheme across the country, has now struck North Carolina.The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking everyone to be on the lookout for the Pink Lady Bandit.The woman has robbed three banks in three different states in the last seven days.The first robbery happened on July 20 at the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She then moved her operation south to Delaware where she robbed the M&T Bank on July 23.Most recently, the woman robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina.In each case the woman showed the bank teller a note demanding money. She's also been carrying a distinctive pink handbag in two of the three robberies--which is why she was dubbed the Pink Lady Bandit.The woman is said to be between 5'2'' and 5'4'' weighing about 130 pounds.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the FBI at (704) 672-6100.