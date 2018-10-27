ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

Robert Bowers has been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a synagogue on Pittsburgh's east end, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.The sole suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, police said. There are "multiple casualties" and at least six people injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said, including four injured police officers. The officers' injuries are not life-threatening, but the others are "critical and serious in nature."Hissrich described the crime scene as "horrific" and "one of the worst I've seen." He said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the gunman "claimed innocent lives" at a baby-naming ceremony.Rabbi Alvin Berkun, the synagogue's rabbi emeritus, told ABC News he had heard that the gunman at one point was in his office on the third floor of the synagogue. Authorities have not discussed the shooter's movements within the building.Berkun said Tree of Life hosts three different religious groups that hold different services on Saturday mornings. He guessed that there were approximately 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.The synagogue, Tree of Life, is located in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Berkun said the neighborhood is has a large Jewish population.Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department first received word of the shooting around 10:30 local time.