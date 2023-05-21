1 dead after small plane crashes, catches fire in Orange County after take from RDU

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers from multiple North Carolina law enforcement agencies are on the scene investigating a deadly plane crash and fire.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood confirms a small plane crashed Sunday morning near Highway 157 and Breeze Road in the Rougemont community.

Sheriff Blackwood tells ABC11 one person died in the crash.

He said the plane did catch fire and was still burning when first responders arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

The plane had taken off from RDU, Blackwood confirms.

The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is assisting at the scene and the FAA is expected to take over the investigation.

Sheriff Blackwood said the investigation is ongoing.

Please back for updates.

This is the second small plane crash in this month.

On Friday, May 6 a small plane crashed in Greenville.

Pitt County officials said the plane crashed in a wooded and swampy area south of the Tar River.

Two people were on the plane when it went down. Neither person on the plane was injured in the crash.

WATCH | Airplane carrying 2 people crashed near Pitt-Greenville Airport