Shopping

Plastic bag ban underway in New York; additional fee for paper bags

NEW YORK -- New York not only kicked off its plastic bag ban Sunday, but shoppers will also have to pay a little more if they don't bring their own bags.

Paper bags will cost shoppers five cents, so it's a good idea to start bringing reusable bags.

It was estimated by the New York State Plastic Bag Task Force that New York residents use 23 billion plastic bags every year, and many times, they end up in waterways and landfills or littering trees. They can also harm wildlife.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was handing out reusable bags earlier this week preparing people for the plastic bag ban.

There are a number of exemptions to the ban, including meat, fish, prepared food, delivered food, prescriptions from a pharmacy and dry cleaning bags.

The 5-cent fee for paper bags is going to be put to good use as 3 cents go to the state's environmental protection fund and 2 cents will go to a program to give reusable bags to low income residents.

For some shoppers who have been using reusable bags for some time, the plastic bag ban won't change a thing, but for others, it will be an adjustment.

"I don't know, I kind of feel we need them," one customer said. "But at the same time, the environment is important."

Another customer said the plastic ban should've been implemented a couple of years ago.

"It's about time," the customer said. "I can't believe New York is behind."

Anyone on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children benefits will be exempt from the 5 cents brown bag tax.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew york cityplastic bagsabc7ny instagramgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News