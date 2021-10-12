Personal Finance

Durham to consider $0.10 per plastic bag fee at grocery, retail stores

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham to consider $0.10 per plastic bag fee

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plans under consideration in Durham could drastically change your next shopping trip.

On Tuesday, Bull City leaders are scheduled to talk about ways to improve the city's environmental impact.

One of the top ideas under consideration is a fee for the use of plastic bags.

This proposal first popped up in 2019. In that case, shoppers balked at the possibility of being charged $0.10 per plastic bag during each shopping trip.

The fee is supposed to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.

Environmental advocates say those single-use plastic bags cost the environment much more than $0.10. In fact, Don't Waste Durham said it costs Durham government nearly $87,000 per year to recycle waste caused by plastic bags. Businesses spend about $2.5 million per year on the same services.

In addition, those bags that are not properly recycled can take more than a decade to decompose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financedurhamrecyclingenvironmentplastic bagspersonal financeplasticshopping
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC State Fair rides begin inspection process
1.7M vehicles driving in NC have an unfixed safety recall
Orange Co. school board takes action after Proud Boys rally at campus
Woman found shot dead in Fayetteville home; police investigating
'We are not filth:' LGBTQ leaders rally at Lt. Gov. Robinson's office
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Show More
Wake County issues health guidance for NC State Fair vendors
UNC students, faculty say psychological center needs improvements
Victim in Johnson's Drive-In crash ID'd as New Life Church pastor
Wake County leaders discuss potential nondiscrimination ordinance
Car breakdown strands UNC patient with extremely rare condition
More TOP STORIES News