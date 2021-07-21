localish

Poke Burri's sushi doughnuts, pizza and burritos are out of this world!

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Poke Burri in Philadelphia serves unique sushi dishes in the form of some of your favorite food.

The spot opened in Philadelphia in February and has quickly taken social media by storm with its uniquely shaped sushi.


On the menu, you can find sushi donuts, ramen, sushi sandwich and sushi burritos.

But it's the secret menu that has everyone talking. The secret menu has sushi pizza and sushi corndogs that are almost too pretty to eat. The secret menu items take a while to make and items are available based on how busy the restaurant is that day.

