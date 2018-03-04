Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police said one person is dead following a shooting at home in the 500 block of Stevens Street Saturday.Officers responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.Upon arrival, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.A short time later, a second victim arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.The names of the victims are currently being withheld until their immediate families have been notified.Fayetteville police detectives are still actively investigating the shooting, but they believe this was not a random incident.Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).