Raleigh police have charged a man in connection with a murder investigation near the NC State campus Tuesday evening.Around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Courtyard Apartments located in the 1500 block of Varsity Drive.When officials arrived, they found 54-year-old David Adams dead.Police charged 49-year-old Bruce Matthews with murder and misdemeanor probation violation from a previous incident.Officials have not commented on how Adams was killed.Records show Matthews has a lengthy criminal record including charges of assault with intent to kill, which dates back eight years.