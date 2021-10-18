Suspect steals SUV with child inside, leads police on 40-minute chase

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person took a car with a child inside it and led police on a chase for 40 minutes.It happened around 1 a.m. when a person stole a white Ford Explorer from a parking lot near the intersection of Tryon Road and Gorman Street.Investigators said they spent 40 minutes following the stolen SUV. The chase went down Interstate 40 before eventually ending in Cary on Kildaire Farm Road.The child was released without being harmed. They are back with their family.The suspect is in police custody awaiting charges.