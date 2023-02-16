3 suspects caught after chase on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase caused big delays for commuters Thursday morning on Interstate 540.

Chopper 11 found the source of the backup on the westbound side of I-540 near Six Forks Road. A silver truck with its front passenger tire missing could be seen facing the wrong way off the side of the road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC11 that there were three people in that truck. Investigators were chasing after them when they went off the road, jumped out of the truck and ran off.

About a mile north, in a nearby neighborhood, investigators caught up with and took all three suspects into custody.

It remains unclear what the three people were wanted for. Stay with ABC11 as we continue to uncover more details of what happened.