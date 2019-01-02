Police ID man killed in Durham shooting

A man is dead and a woman critically injured in a Durham double shooting.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a shooting at Alden Place Apartments on Tuesday, the first of two deadly double shootings in Durham on New Year's Day.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Keith Antonio Watson, of Durham.

It happened in the 4200 block of Larchmont Road.

Officers arrived about 5:15 p.m. to find a man dead and a woman injured.

The female victim was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

No charges have yet been filed. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
