Police investigate embezzlement accusations against former Goldsboro headmaster

The investigation follows shortly after the school board released an email Tuesday stating that Todd Anderson took "substantial sums of money" from the school for his personal benefit without proper authorization and mismanaged the school's international account.
The email also noted that there were "credible" allegations that Anderson made sexual advances toward students and gave special treatment to certain high school students and engaged in "inappropriate physical contact" with those students.
Anderson, who served as headmaster since 2005, was placed on paid leave while the school hired a Raleigh law firm to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations.
Goldsboro police said no criminal complaints have been filed against him linked to sexual misconduct; police are trying to find possible victims.