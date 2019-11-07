Police looking for people who might of helped victims in a deadly Fayetteville wreck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are asking for information or eyewitnesses to a wreck that left a five-year-old dead in Fayetteville last month.

Fayetteville Police said the wreck happened on Oct. 25 along Gills Hill Road Near Climbing Tree Lane.

Officers said there were people on the scene of the wreck that helped the victims but did not stay around to be interviewed by investigators.

Anyone with information on last month's wreck is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807.
