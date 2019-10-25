4-year-old killed in Fayetteville wreck, others injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old was killed and multiple people injured Friday afternoon in a Fayetteville wreck.

Fayetteville Police said two cars crashed head-on along Gillis Hill Road around 4 p.m.

Gillis Hill Road is closed from Raeford Road to Stoney Point Road. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.



ABC11 crews at the scene said multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



There's no timetable for when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
