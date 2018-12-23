Zebulon police searching for two women who stole shopping cart full of toys from Walmart

Zebulon police searching for two women who stole shopping cart full of toys from Walmart


ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Zebulon Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two women who stole a shopping cart full of toys from a local Walmart.


The department posted a Facebook status Sunday hoping residents would be able to identify who the women are.

The toys were stolen from the Walmart at 841 East Gannon Avenue.

So far, there's no word on what types of toys were taken or what the value of all the toys is.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call 919-823-1818 or contact Zebulon Police Department through Facebook messenger.
