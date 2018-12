Durham police say this man drove into and robbed Fink's Jewelers at The Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning.

EMBED >More News Videos Cleanup underway after man drove into Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning

Durham police need help identifying a man who drove into and robbed Fink's Jewelers at The Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning.Authorities said around 5:30 a.m., the suspect drove a stolen white and red pickup truck through the entry of the store.Once identified, the suspect will be charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny in connection with a smash and grab burglary.It is unknown how much jewelry was taken.As of 12:30 p.m., all other stores are open as usual and security guards are on hand at the robbed jewelry store while cleanup is underway.Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect in the surveillance photos or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.