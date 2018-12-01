ROBBERY

Durham police searching for man who robbed Streets at Southpoint jewelry store

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police looking for man who robbed Streets at Southpoint jewelry store

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police need help identifying a man who drove into and robbed Fink's Jewelers at The Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning.

Authorities said around 5:30 a.m., the suspect drove a stolen white and red pickup truck through the entry of the store.


Once identified, the suspect will be charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny in connection with a smash and grab burglary.

Durham police say this man drove into and robbed Fink's Jewelers at The Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning.



It is unknown how much jewelry was taken.

As of 12:30 p.m., all other stores are open as usual and security guards are on hand at the robbed jewelry store while cleanup is underway.

EMBED More News Videos

Cleanup underway after man drove into Streets of Southpoint mall early Saturday morning

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect in the surveillance photos or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryrobberyjewelryjewelry theftdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Durham police investigate after string of armed robberies
'Shut up or we'll kill you:' Duke student describes apartment robbery
Woman robbed at gunpoint while changing her tire in Sanford
2 arrested after woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
More robbery
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
Duke University trustees approve Carr Building renaming
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
NC Army National Guard troops return home to emotional reunions
NC State beats East Carolina 58-3 in regular-season finale
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Show More
George H.W. Bush's final words
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush to lie in state in Capitol rotunda: What that means
More News