'It's senseless': Family mourns Fayetteville man shot, killed near Hope Mills night club

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for witnesses of a shooting near a Hope Mills night club that left a Fayetteville man dead over the weekend.

Authorities now say it was the result of an earlier altercation between Kitric Shavoy Reeves Jr. and others who were involved in the shooting.

Reeves was shot around 2 a.m. near Club Aqua in the 3000 block of North Main Street.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Reeves' family is now mourning his death.

"This situation has ripped my family to pieces," his mom Teresa Leslie told ABC11. "I don't wish this on anybody. This is the worst deal of pain that I have ever been through in my entire life."

And it's a familiar feeling for the family. In April, Reeves' half brother was shot to death.

Since then, Reeves' older brother promised to protect him.

"Couldn't do it this time," said Dominique Reeves.

Now they're choosing to remember him as a man with a contagious smile.

"Just remember him and what he did and stood for," Dominique said. "The positive vibes and energy he brought to people. You can't kill someone like that."

Investigators have located some of the individuals involved in the shooting and say they are cooperating.

Police say they know there were other people who were with Reeves when the altercation occurred but left before officers arrived. They also believe there were several more witnesses to the shooting.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 or crime stoppers at (910) 483-tips.

In the meantime, Leslie wants answers about her son's death and wants to know when people will put the guns down.

"It's unnecessary. It's senseless," she said.
