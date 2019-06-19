Politics

3 North Carolina sheriffs speak against controversial immigration bill

By
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The controversy surrounding House Bill 370, also known as the "show me your papers" bill, continues.
On Wednesday, several law enforcement leaders gathered in Raleigh to stand together against the bill.

The sheriffs said the purpose of the bill was to single out newly elected sheriffs of the seven largest counties in North Carolina.



Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker joined Garry McFadden from Mecklenburg County and Quentin Miller from Buncombe County to represent all of the sheriffs who oppose the bill.

Last week, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association reversed its position to support the controversial immigration bill after it was updated to address concerns voiced by the association.

The bill would force local law enforcement to check if a prisoner is a legal resident when someone is charged with a crime. If those law enforcement agencies fail to check immigration status, they could face serious repercussions--including possibly losing their elected seat.
