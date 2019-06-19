3 North Carolina sheriffs speak against controversial immigration bill

On Wednesday, several law enforcement leaders gathered in Raleigh to stand together against the bill.
The sheriffs said the purpose of the bill was to single out newly elected sheriffs of the seven largest counties in North Carolina.
“They are on the fast track to remove us.” Sheriffs speaking out on HB370 saying they feel targeted for taking a stand and refusing to participate 287g program. That ICE program places a detainer on illegal residents once taken into custody. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rq8Mto3Zcw— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 19, 2019
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker joined Garry McFadden from Mecklenburg County and Quentin Miller from Buncombe County to represent all of the sheriffs who oppose the bill.
Last week, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association reversed its position to support the controversial immigration bill after it was updated to address concerns voiced by the association.
The bill would force local law enforcement to check if a prisoner is a legal resident when someone is charged with a crime. If those law enforcement agencies fail to check immigration status, they could face serious repercussions--including possibly losing their elected seat.