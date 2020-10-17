Kerry Washington, husband Nnamdi Asomugha advocate for early voting, campaign with Joe Biden volunteers in Durham

Nearly 470,000 people cast ballots in the first two days of in-person early voting. The State Board of Elections reported North Carolina has already topped one-million votes in the general election, when in-person votes are combined with the over 570,000 ballots cast by mail-in absentee.
"The reality is, that you all, every single citizen has more power," Washington said.
The Biden/Harris campaign announced the former vice president will also attend an event in Durham Sunday to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state's in-person early voting period.
Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday
Washington and Asomugha spent the afternoon in the Bull City meeting with business owners and local leaders emphasizing what's at stake and not mincing words at President Donald Trump.
I'm also very passionate about removing our current president," Washington emphasized. "Vote, vote early, vote in-person or drop off your absentee ballot if you can do it and encourage your family and friends to do it."
HAPPENING NOW: Actress @kerrywashington and husband @AsomughaFndn campaign in Durham for Biden/Harris and encourage everyone to vote. #ncpol #ABC11— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) October 17, 2020
“We are here in North Carolina because you have the power to save this country.” pic.twitter.com/gdDINg7RCv
Washington starred on ABC's Scandal from 2012 to 2018.
