Another North Carolina county passes Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another North Carolina county voted in favor of a measure created to protect gun ownership.

The growing movement is known as Second Amendment Sanctuary. The idea is to pass protective measures designed to prohibit any state or federal law from infringing on county citizens legally getting firearms.

Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed the resolution after 1,800 people signed a petition in favor of it.

Alexander, Cleveland, Catawba, Lincoln and Union counties are a few of the North Carolina counties that have passed similar resolutions.
