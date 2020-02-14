NC2020

Bernie Sanders comes to Durham on Friday to campaign ahead of March primary vote

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit Durham on Friday fresh off winning the New Hampshire primary.

Sanders, vying for the Democratic nomination, is scheduled to speak at the Durham Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30.

Early voting is already underway for North Carolina's primary, which will take place on 'Super Tuesday' (March 3). North Carolina is again expected to be a battleground state for the presidency. A tight race is also expected for the Democratic primary.

The Vermont Senator is visiting Durham before holding a rally in Charlotte in the afternoon. Last September, Sanders spoke at UNC-Chapel Hill.

On Thursday, fellow Democratic nominee Mike Bloomberg spoke in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh. Joe Biden and Tim Steyer have also already made campaign stops in North Carolina.

All of them hope to be the nominee selected to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.
