POLITICS

Bernie Sanders: What to know about Congress' longest-serving independent

EMBED </>More Videos

Bernie Sanders is the longest-serving independent in Congress. Here's a look at his career from Burlington mayor to the United States Senate. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bernie Sanders has announced his 2020 presidential campaign.

The independent congressman from Vermont was born and raised in New York City and graduated from the University of Chicago with a political science degree.

Sanders was elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1980 and served until 1989. His family lives in Burlington to this day.

In 1990, he won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the first independent legislator elected in decades. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, where he still serves and holds the distinction of being Congress' longest-serving independent.

Though he is an independent, Sanders caucuses with congressional Democrats. Throughout his career, Sanders has reshaped Democratic politics and almost single-handedly and brought liberal priorities such as "Medicare for all" and free college education into the party's mainstream.

Sanders mounted a campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2016 but lost to Hillary Clinton.

Having nearly beaten Clinton in the 2016 contest, Sanders boasts an engaged nationwide network and impressive grassroots fundraising ability. He almost certainly would draw some of the same voters being courted by 2020 contenders such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbernie sanders2020 presidential election2016 electionpresidential raceu.s. & worldelectionsenateVermont
POLITICS
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Man at center of 9th district hearing won't testify without immunity
McCabe: 'Crime may have been committed' by Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Man arrested after shooting 19-year-old during fight, police say
'It's been pretty hard:' Local boy describes extreme reaction to red dye
Johnston County deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
Show More
Razor blades found under shopping cart handles in Siler City
Fayetteville police seek suspect they say vandalized 40 cars
Apex man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Plaque stolen in Chapel Hill to be returned to its owner
VIDEO: Family warning others after small dog was snatched by large bird
More News