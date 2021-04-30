Pete Buttigieg, Doug Emhoff visit Raleigh to promote Biden's American Jobs Plan

The pair are part of the Biden administration's travel blitz, which is designed to rally support for the president's infrastructure plan.
President Joe Biden says his proposal for an aggressive series of infrastructure investments would require $2.3 trillion in spending over eight years. It would rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, and create more than a million new jobs and would be funded by higher corporate taxes.
Buttigieg and Emhoff started Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. by speaking to Raleigh union members about the American Jobs Plan. They then traveled to a nearby manufacturing laboratory to speak with workers there.
Later, Buttigieg and Emhoff visited North Carolina State University's campus. They were joined by Democratic Rep. David Price of NC's 4th congressional district, which covers other parts of the Raleigh metropolitan area, including Durham and Chapel Hill.
They went to the Additive Manufacturing Lab where NC State staffers showed them objects produced with 3D printing technology. They also visited the Pavement and Asphalt Testing Lab, where staff and students showed them the mixing process of a new pavement formulation that extends the lifetime of paved surfaces.
Finally, Emhoff and Buttigieg toured the Construction Facilities Lab where the development of construction materials and systems are researched to enhance infrastructure sustainability.
The final stop on the tour of the Tar Heel State was the speech at Union Train Station in Raleigh, where they were joined by Gov. Roy Cooper, Congressmembers Deborah Ross and David Price, among others.
Biden used his first address to Congress on Wednesday to tout his American Jobs Plan.
Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of the proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.
One of the core disputes is over what counts as infrastructure in his $2.3 trillion proposal. And a fundamental disagreement has emerged about whether the United States is losing its status atop the global economy because of its deteriorating infrastructure.
Ben Sessoms of the Raleigh News & Observer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.