Charlotte councilwoman who called police terrorists leaves commission

I recognize some people don't like the words I choose, some people appreciate my words & some don't care. I do NOT speak with pre-medititated language based on how the media responds, I speak from the Heart based on the realities I see. We can make a difference together. #JoinMe — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) February 12, 2019

A North Carolina councilwoman has resigned from a state commission just after her appointment to another commission was rescinded and she was criticized for comparing police officers to terrorists.The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield resigned from the Commission on Inclusion on Tuesday. Gov. Roy Cooper canceled her appointment to the state's Human Relations Commission last week.Senate Republicans asked him to rescind the appointment, citing a 2018 tweet by Mayfield. It said being black in the U.S. under President Donald Trump "has created homegrown terrorist (sic) wearing blue uniforms."It's unclear if Mayfield's resignation is related to the rescinded appointment or tweet. The newspaper says she declined to comment.Mayfield previously came under fire for sharing an article online that questioned the veracity of 9/11.