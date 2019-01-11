GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown 2019: Coast Guard takes down tip sheet suggesting furloughed employees hold garage sales to earn money

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on the government shutdown, including the suggestion by the U.S. Coast Guard that unpaid workers hold a garage sale to earn cash. (Shutterstock)

The government shutdown is now tied for the longest ever, and hundreds of thousands of government employees don't know when their next paycheck will come.

In the midst of this hardship, some departments are offering advice on how to cope. One since-removed tip sheet, posted on a website meant to support employees of the U.S. Coast Guard, struck a sour note with its suggestions of ways of "finding supplemental income."

The suggested methods included "have a garage sale," "offer to watch children, walk pets or house-sit" and "become a mystery shopper."

WATCH: Families affected by the shutdown talk about life without a paycheck
EMBED More News Videos

People affected by the government shutdown talk about life without a paycheck.



After the document was criticized as tone-deaf, the Coast Guard took it down. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told the Washington Post that the suggestions do not "reflect the Coast Guard's current efforts to support our workforce during this lapse in appropriations," and "As such, this guidance has been removed."

The Coast Guard has not issued any statements on social media, but those accounts have a notice that they are not being managed during the shutdown.
ABC News contributed to this report.

MORE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COVERAGE

Jimmy Kimmel hires unpaid federal employees on his show during shutdown

Litter patrol: How one family keeps their park clean

What happens during a government shutdown

5 things to know about a government shutdown

A look back at recent government shutdowns
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowncoast guardemploymentu.s. & world
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Fayetteville mom fights for Coast Guard funding amid government shutdown
Dollar stretching tips for federal workers without a paycheck
What happens during a partial government shutdown?
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Billionaire Tom Steyer to commit $90M to Trump impeachment effort
Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about potential 2020 candidate
More Politics
Top Stories
Police radio traffic reveals moments after Raleigh officer was shot
Wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth after shooting
Bojangles' moves closer to sale
Former North Carolina officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
Billionaire Tom Steyer to commit $90M to Trump impeachment effort
What we know: 4 arrests made following shooting of Raleigh officer
Show More
PHOTOS: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item
Want to work at the NC General Assembly? Here's how much the staff makes
More News