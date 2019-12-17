Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus

Last doc provided to @ABC11_WTVD is Dec 14 letter from @SonsOfConfed to @UNC_System. Group agrees #SilentSam shouldn’t be back on campus, but cites “outside agitators and mobs” as main reason. SCV also apologizes for “puffing & strutting” about #SilentSam agreement. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BtIUKa752v