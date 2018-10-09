CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Students, alumni, and faculty at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are asking to have Dr. Christine Blasey Ford recognized as a distinguished alumna.
Ford graduated from UNC in 1988 with a BA in Psychology.
On Sept. 27, Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on national television. Ford testified under oath that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was 15 years old.
Nine days later, Kavanaugh became a Supreme Court justice.
The UNC family supporting recognizing Ford as a distinguished alumna said they "recognize the inordinate courage it took for her to take the moral and ethical stand that she did in testifying about her sexual assault experience in front of the world."
UNC English professor Jennifer Ho wrote a letter nominating Ford as a distinguished alumna.
Ho said more than 1,000 people have signed the letter. She said she plans to submit the letter and the signatures to the university Oct. 14.
UNC's Board of Trustees will then have to decide if Ford should receive the award. The university said the Distinguished Alumna/Alumnus Award "recognizes alumni for outstanding contributions to humankind."
The full letter can be read here.
If you're interested in the signing the letter before the deadline, click here.
