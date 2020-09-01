vote 2020

Hometown Voices: ABC11 speaks to Raleigh voters about what they care about in 2020 election

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 is talking to voters all across central North Carolina in a Hometown Voices Tour to find out which issues they care about most in the run up to Vote 2020.

At a stop in northeast Raleigh in the community and parks around Triangle Town Center, voters concerns ranged from the spread of the coronavirus to racial injustice to the economy.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Probably the racial issues happening in our country is going to the biggest deciding factor for me," said Raleigh resident Jackie Levine when asked what issues will sway her vote. "Obviously the way coronavirus is going to be handled potentially with the second wave."

"I will vote because I recognize it makes a difference," said Katherine Carl.

Carl explained coronavirus and the economy were also important issues to her. "Showing up every single person. And I think everybody should go out and vote their conscience. It's what we need to do to be the nation that that we were born to be," Carl said.

Near Triangle Town Center shopping center, Raleigh resident Alexander Temple said his big issues leading up to the election were the "economy, the money, and more jobs."

Meantime, veteran and Raleigh resident Arthur Strunk said the economy is the biggest issue for him.

"I am going to support Mr. Trump," Strunk said. "He's the best, best person to handle the economy. The coronavirus is going to go away, eventually, and then we're back to business as usual, Democrats can't produce," Strunk said.

Wake Forest resident Teresa Hale said the coronavirus is front and center on her mind leading up to the election.

"Well, we're standing here wearing masks during this interview," Hale said. "Because we have had such failed leadership from the Trump administration on a global pandemic health issue. And, I am so tired of this being a political point, it is a public health issue. I will definitely be voting either absentee ballot or in person. I can mask and glove I don't care I will definitely vote and encourage everyone to vote," Hale added.

Election day is Nov. 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncvote 20202020 presidential electionpoliticsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
Sen. Tillis apologizes after being spotted without mask during RNC
Voter-participation group helps locals get ready for election
Top general says no role for military in presidential vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
LATEST: 3 W's have never been more important, Cooper says
NC police chiefs recommend police training reforms
'The price tag is big': Bar owners desperate as Phase 2.5 shuts them out
Search for missing children swept away in flood suspended
NYC firefighters save woman with heroic, rare rope rescue
Cumberland schools tackle emotional toll of virtual learning
Show More
GM, Ford complete US contracts to build breathing machines
95 unmarked graves in Texas shed light on grim US past
Apple, Google build coronavirus tracing directly into phones
Tropical Storm Omar forms off NC coast, will move out to sea
Chapel Hill rescue dog brings smiles to local Chick-fil-A
More TOP STORIES News