2020 presidential election

Hundreds march through downtown Durham in 'Count Every Vote' rally

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds marched through downtown Durham Wednesday afternoon to support a fair and safe ballot counting process in the 2020 election.

The Associated Press or ABC News has not yet declared a winner in North Carolina for the 2020 presidential election.

Election results 2020: Why the presidential race hasn't been called in North Carolina

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Durham around 3 p.m. to march aiming to spread the message that every vote should be counted.



The gathering started at CCB Plaza with demonstrators marching to the board of elections.



Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory

EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators march through downtown Durham in Count Every Vote march

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhamprotestvotingvote 20202020 presidential electionnorth carolina newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
Joe Biden projected to win Michigan electoral votes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
Legal challenges likely as votes still being counted
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
'Mask mouth'? Your body may be telling you something
EXIT POLLS: Who voted for Trump, Biden in NC
NC 2020 live presidential election results
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Show More
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
LATEST: NC reports 50 more COVID-19 deaths
Fayetteville Police warn of 'violent' carjacking trend
More TOP STORIES News