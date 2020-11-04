Hundreds march through downtown Durham in 'Count Every Vote' rally

The Associated Press or ABC News has not yet declared a winner in North Carolina for the 2020 presidential election.
Election results 2020: Why the presidential race hasn't been called in North Carolina
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Durham around 3 p.m. to march aiming to spread the message that every vote should be counted.
About 100 people have gathered by the bull in @CityofDurhamNC to ensure that “every vote gets counted.” #abc11 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HQgz12tOsS— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 4, 2020
The gathering started at CCB Plaza with demonstrators marching to the board of elections.
Hundreds shouting “count every vote” as they march through the streets of @CityofDurhamNC #abc11 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HlH1keHVll— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 4, 2020
